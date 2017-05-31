BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
SEATTLE May 31 General Electric said on Wednesday it had signed deals in Vietnam worth about $5.58 billion for power generation, aircraft engines and services, its largest single combined sale with the country in GE's history.
An agreement with Vietjet Aviation JSC includes 20 jet engines made by CFM International, a joint venture of GE and Safran SA of France. It also includes a 12-year engine service contract. The deals also include two 750-megawatt gas fired turbine power plants and a wind farm, GE said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico