FRANKFURT Oct 28 German foodstuff industry machinery maker GEA said core earnings rose 12 percent in the third quarter, in line with expectations, thanks to its farm and refrigeration technologies.

GEA, which is going through a major restructuring, cutting out layers of management and administration to save money, reiterated its full-year outlook for moderate revenue and earnings growth on Tuesday.

Quarterly order intake was flat at 1.17 billion euros ($1.49 billion) and sales rose 5 percent to 1.15 billion euros, in line with preliminary results GEA had reported.

"All segments recorded their highest ever third-quarter revenue figures," GEA said. (1 US dollar = 0.7873 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)