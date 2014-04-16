FRANKFURT, April 16 German industrial machinery and process engineering group GEA Group said it has agreed to sell its heat exchangers division, with an enterprise value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion), to private equity investor Triton.

Two people familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Tuesday that Frankfurt-based private equity group Triton had beat out a rival consortium made up of buyout group EQT and industrial services group Bilfinger.

