FRANKFURT, Oct 13 German food-processing industry supplier GEA said it planned to raise its dividend payout to 40-50 percent of earnings from one-third, starting this year.

The group also said it would also use proceeds from the sale of its Heat Exchangers unit to buyout group Triton to make acquisitions in food-processing technology and reduce debt in the near future. The sale was agreed in April and put the unit's enterprise value at about 1.3 billion euros ($1.65 billion).

"From now on, our shareholders will receive a much higher share of GEA's profits than ever before," Chief Executive Juerg Oleas said in a statement on Monday.

Shares in GEA were up 6.5 percent to 33.90 euros by 1118 GMT.

GEA also said its third-quarter order intake was flat at 1.16 billion euros and sales were up 5 percent to 1.15 billion, year-on-year, according to preliminary figures.

It said it planned to achieve 4-6 percent average annual organic sales growth until 2020, and an operating margin of 13-16 percent from 2017, when annual savings of 100 million euros under a restructuring plan are expected to take effect.

