UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Q3 orders flat at 1.16 bln eur, sales up 5 pct to 1.15 bln
* Dividend payout to rise to 40-50 pct from one-third
* Shares rise 6.5 percent (Adds details on mid-term targets, acquisitions, shares, background)
FRANKFURT, Oct 13 German food-processing industry supplier GEA said it planned to raise its dividend payout to 40-50 percent of earnings from one-third, starting this year.
The group also said it would also use proceeds from the sale of its Heat Exchangers unit to buyout group Triton to make acquisitions in food-processing technology and reduce debt in the near future. The sale was agreed in April and put the unit's enterprise value at about 1.3 billion euros ($1.65 billion).
"From now on, our shareholders will receive a much higher share of GEA's profits than ever before," Chief Executive Juerg Oleas said in a statement on Monday.
Shares in GEA were up 6.5 percent to 33.90 euros by 1118 GMT.
GEA also said its third-quarter order intake was flat at 1.16 billion euros and sales were up 5 percent to 1.15 billion, year-on-year, according to preliminary figures.
It said it planned to achieve 4-6 percent average annual organic sales growth until 2020, and an operating margin of 13-16 percent from 2017, when annual savings of 100 million euros under a restructuring plan are expected to take effect.
(1 US dollar = 0.7881 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources