WASHINGTON Nov 5 AB Electrolux is
not in settlement talks with the U.S. Justice Department on its
bid for General Electric's appliance business, a lawyer
for Electrolux said on Thursday as the two sides prepared for a
trial starting next week.
The United States asked a federal court in July to stop
Electrolux, which makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan
appliances, from buying GE's appliance business for $3.3
billion. The two sides go before a judge on Monday.
"There are no settlement talks under way. There is no
additional settlement being considered," said Joe Sims, an
attorney for the Swedish company that makes Frigidaire, Kenmore
and Tappan appliances. "I don't think there's any realistic
possibility that there will be a settlement."
Sims said that Electrolux would call as witnesses top
executives of both Electrolux and GE's appliance business, as
well as executives from retailers and homebuilding companies.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The agency has argued that Electrolux and GE, along with
Whirlpool Corp, make 90 percent of the stoves and ovens
sold to big builders and property managers in the United States.
The department said the proposed deal violates U.S. antitrust
law, which is designed to stop mergers that would raise prices
for consumers.
Electrolux maintains that companies such as Samsung and LG
Electronics are moving into the U.S. market for appliances,
diluting its market power.
The case is United States v AB Electrolux and General
Electric Co, in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia, No. 15-1039.
