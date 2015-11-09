By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 9 The government argued Monday
that U.S. consumers would pay 5 percent more for ranges and wall
ovens if AB Electrolux was allowed to buy General
Electric's appliance business but the companies accused
antitrust enforcers of failing to acknowledge powerful and
growing competition from overseas manufacturers.
The Department of Justice asked a federal court in July to
stop Sweden's Electrolux, which makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and
Tappan appliances, from buying GE's appliance business for $3.3
billion. Trial in the case began Monday, with the government
asking the judge for an injunction to stop the deal.
Justice Department lawyer Ethan Glass said that in one main
channel - contract sales to developers and other professional
buyers - GE had 28 percent of sales for ranges, Whirlpool had 26
percent, Electrolux 23 percent, Kenmore (which is made by
Electrolux) 11 percent, Samsung 6 percent and LG 3 percent.
"If this merger isn't stopped, two-thirds of the ranges sold
in the United States will be made by Electrolux," Glass told
Judge Emmet Sullivan, who will decide the case. "If this merger
isn't stopped, the daily competition between GE and Electrolux
will end."
The Justice Department is focusing on lower end kitchen
appliances, the type that home builders put in new houses and
apartments or that consumers buy at big box stores.
But Electrolux lawyer John Majoras argued that Samsung and
LG had started selling appliances in a small way recently but
were growing fast. "This is a highly competitive marketplace and
will continue to be so if this deal goes forward," Majoras said.
Speaking for GE, Paul Denis argued that the government
approved a similar deal, Whirlpool's purchase of Maytag, in 2006
without triggering higher prices. In that case, the Justice
Department cited competition from Samsung and LG as a rationale
to approve the deal, Denis said.
Denis argued that market concentration in washers and dryers
was actually higher in that deal.
"The government got it right in the Whirlpool/Maytag merger,
approving that transaction," he said.
The two sides have held settlement talks but failed to find
agreement on which assets Electrolux could sell in order to make
its deal for GE's appliance business palatable to the Justice
Department.
The case is United States v AB Electrolux and General
Electric Co, in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia, No. 15-1039.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)