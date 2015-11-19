(Adds judge pushing settlement, impetus for deal, Samsung
pricing)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Nov 19 AB Electrolux's
CEO argued on Thursday that his company should be allowed to buy
General Electric's appliance business despite documents
describing a consolidated U.S. market, saying the GE deal would
not push up prices for consumers.
The Department of Justice asked a federal court in July to
stop Sweden's Electrolux, which makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and
Tappan appliances, from buying GE's appliance business for $3.3
billion and has said the deal would push prices up by five
percent.
The department has asked Judge Emmet Sullivan for an
injunction to stop the deal. But Sullivan once again urged the
sides to settle, noting that the Justice Department had been
"extremely optimistic" of an agreement early in the process.
Ethan Glass, who argued for the government, noted that
thousands of mergers go forward without interference from the
government or settle but a very few do not. "This is the one
this year," he said.
Under questioning from the Justice Department's Steven
Kramer, Electrolux Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin acknowledged
that the company's annual reports and other documents had
repeatedly described the U.S. market for appliances as
relatively consolidated compared to the more fragmented European
market.
Pushed by Kramer to acknowledge that fewer players in a
market would lead to less price competition, McLoughlin said:
"Oh, my word, I haven't said that at all."
He also acknowledged price increases in the United States
but argued some, particularly a 2005 increase, was prompted by
increases in major inputs like steel, nickel and petrochemicals.
"I was there. I was running the business," said McLoughlin,
a former head of Electrolux's Major Appliances North America.
The point of buying GE's appliance business was partially to
negotiate more effectively with big input suppliers like
steelmakers, said McLoughlin.
"Our assumption is that we would not have increase pricing
power (if the GE deal goes forward)," he said because of
competition from LG, Samsung, Haier and others who began
entering the market several years ago.
McLoughlin described LG and Samsung as companies that made
premium appliances but sold them for moderate prices. Samsung
sold ranges for $399 and $499 retail, he said. No range on the
Samsung or Home Depot website was priced under $599 on Thursday.
The Justice Department is focusing on lower end kitchen
appliances, the type that home builders put in new houses and
apartments or consumers buy at big box stores. Electrolux, GE
and Whirlpool make 90 percent of the stoves and ovens sold to
big builders and property managers, it said.
The case is United States v AB Electrolux and General
Electric Co, in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia, No. 15-1039.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)