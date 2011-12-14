PRAGUE Dec 14 GE Aviation, a unit of General Electric Co, will start production of its new H80 turboprop engines in the Czech Republic, with plans to make more than 70 units next year, the company said on Wednesday.

The H80 was developed in the central European country and has been tested on Czech firm Aircraft Industries' L410 plane, GE Aviation said in a joint statement with state investment agency CzechInvest.

Annual production is expected to grow to 150 units later.

The H80 engine takes the design of the existing M601 engine and combines it with GE's 3-D aerodynamic design techniques and advanced materials.

GE Aviation has been active in the Czech Republic since 2008 after acquiring assets of Czech company Walter Engines, a turboprop engine manufacturer that dated back to 1911.