ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss sanitary equipment maker
Geberit said sales grew 4.8 percent in the fourth
quarter, meeting forecasts, with growth in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa helping to offset a drop in sales in America and
the Far East.
Sales rose to 525.3 million Swiss francs ($582 million)
between October and December, in line with forecasts in a
Reuters poll.
A subdued public sector market in America, a key area for
Geberit in the region, and weakness in China hurt sales, Geberit
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The group, which makes toilet flushing systems, is due to
release full results for 2013 on March 11. It said it was
expecting an improvement in its operating cashflow margin to
between 25 and 26 percent thanks to lower material costs.
($1 = 0.9026 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Mark Potter)