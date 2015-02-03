MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit said on Tuesday it had clinched 99.27 percent of Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec Corp in a $1.4 billion takeover offer.
"Geberit hereby announces that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled," the Swiss firm said in a statement.
"Accordingly, the offer is declared unconditional in all respects and Geberit will complete the acquisition of the shares tendered in the offer." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, MARCH 25 FRANKFURT - Federal Board member Wuermeling gives speech at the Aefma Annual General Meeting – 2330 GMT. BERLIN - President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, speaks at SPD (Social Democratic Party) delegate conference. MONDAY, MARCH 27 MADRID - Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet speaks in Madrid - 13