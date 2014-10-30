ZURICH Oct 30 Geberit said on
Thursday that third-quarter net profit rose nearly 11 percent,
and added it was confident it could achieve "convincing" results
for 2014.
The Swiss sanitary equipment maker reported net income of
141 million Swiss francs (US$147.29 million) for the third
quarter compared to the same period last year, above the average
forecast of 136 million in a Reuters poll.
The firm's sales rose 3 percent to 612.7 million francs in
the third quarter.
(1 US dollar = 0.9573 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kim Coghill)