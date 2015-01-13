ZURICH Jan 13 Switzerland's Geberit AG posted fourth-quarter sales roughly in line with analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as sales growth in America and Asia helped to offset a flat development in Europe.

Sales at the sanitary equipment maker rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in Swiss franc terms to 535 million francs ($526.89 million), roughly in line with analysts' average estimate of 548 million francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 1.0154 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)