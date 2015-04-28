ZURICH, April 28 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit reported a 15 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday after costs relating to its acquisition last year of Nordics ceramic maker Sanitec Corp and a surge in the Swiss franc.

Geberit, which makes toilet flushing systems, said net income fell to 120.6 million Swiss francs ($126.31 million) in the first three months of the year, missing the average forecast for 139 million francs in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The Swiss firm said it would be difficult to exceed last year's results due to the slowdown in construction and to the sharply stronger franc after Switzerland's central bank removed a cap on the currency against the euro.

