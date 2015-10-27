ZURICH Oct 27 Geberit said third-quarter net profit fell to 119.9 million Swiss francs ($122.3 million) from 141.0 million the year before, missing analyst forecasts as the company battled a strong Swiss franc.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected the maker of automatic flushing toilets and other sanitary equipment to report net profit of 143 million francs.

Net sales in the third quarter rose to 665.1 million, missing the average poll estimate of 679 million.

The company said it expected 2015 currency-adjusted net sales growth of 2 to 3 percent for its original Geberit business and currency-adjusted net sales for its Sanitec business below the previous year's level. It had previously seen steady Sanitec sales.

($1 = 0.9806 Swiss francs)