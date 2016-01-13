Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ZURICH Jan 13 Geberit AG, the Swiss maker of sanitary equipment, expects operating margins to be below those of a year ago, it said in a statement on Wednesday, as the company's profitability was hurt by an acquisition and negative currency effects.
The company reported full-year sales increased by 24.2 percent to nearly 2.6 billion Swiss francs, helped as the company consolidated revenue after buying Sanitec.
Geberit said full-year net sales adjusted for acquisition and currency effects grew by 2.7 percent. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent