BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
ZURICH, March 15 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected year-on-year drop in full-year net profit while cautioning the continued integration of Sanitec would impact 2016 earnings.
The company said in a statement that 2015 adjusted net income fell 15.3 percent from 2014 to 422.4 million Swiss francs ($428 million), compared to the average forecast for 416 million francs in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Geberit, which gave preliminary figures in January , said it would offer shareholders a 2015 dividend of 8.40 francs per share, up 1.2 percent on 2014 but below a poll estimate for 8.52 francs.
($1 = 0.9869 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .