BRIEF-Dufry extends World Duty Free concession at Jersey airport for 10 years
* Dufry successfully extends World Duty Free concession at jersey airport for 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH Aug 16 Geberit said it was confident about dealing with a "challenging" construction market in the rest of 2016 as the Swiss toilet and plumbing supplies maker beat forecasts with a near 70 percent increase in net profit during its second quarter.
The Rapperswil-Jona-based company reported net profit of 166 million Swiss francs ($170.94 million) for the three months ended June 30, up from 97.9 million Swiss francs a year earlier, beating the 145 million francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The company said it expects acquisition- and currency-adjusted net sales to grow by around 5 percent for the full year 2016.
"The very good results achieved by the Geberit Group in the first six months are reason enough to be confident about a convincing performance for the full year 2016," said the company in a statement.
($1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill)
* Dufry successfully extends World Duty Free concession at jersey airport for 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)
* Overall loss of 20 million Swiss francs (loss $20.11 million)for first nine months of FY year to Dec. 31, 2016, a decline of 0.9 percent in NAV, and a 5.1 percent increase in share price (including cash dividend) Source text - http://bit.ly/2jPTpa5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)