ZURICH May 2 Shower toilet and plumbing
supplies maker Geberit on Tuesday reported a 2.1
percent year-on-year rise in first quarter net profit, helped by
what it said was a largely positive environment in the
construction industry.
The Swiss company posted net profit of 153.4 million Swiss
francs ($154.06 million) for the three months ended March 31,
meeting analyst estimates of 153 million francs in a Reuters
poll. It reported a figure of 150.3 million francs a year
earlier.
Sales rose 2.6 percent to 737.1 million francs from 718.6
million francs a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a figure of
747 million francs.
($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill)