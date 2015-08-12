ZURICH Aug 12 Swiss sanitary equipment maker
Geberit's second-quarter net profit fell 25 percent to
97.9 million Swiss francs ($99.4 million) as the strong Swiss
franc and lower margins from a business it bought this year hurt
results.
Sales rose to 670.9 million francs in the quarter from 535
million francs after it bought Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec in
February, it said on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average net
income of 98.3 million on sales of 691 million.
Geberit said it has been giving its Swiss customers a 10
percent rebate on its products to help offset a sharply stronger
franc after Switzerland's central bank removed a cap on the
currency against the euro in January.
"The currency rebate of 10 percent in the Swiss market in
connection with the strong Swiss franc, negative currency
effects, higher personnel and pension costs as well as the
generally lower margins of the Sanitec business had a negative
impact," the company said in its statement.
Geberit said the construction industry for the rest of the
year would remain "challenging", with volumes in Europe
contracting and public construction in North America "not
pointing to a recovery."
It added that China was showing a "significant downward
trend."
(Reporting by John Miller, editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)