* Q4 sales rise 1.9 pct to 535 mln Sfr
* Just below f'cast for 548 mln Sfr
* U.S. and Asia sales help to offset flat Europe
(Adds detail)
ZURICH, Jan 13 Swiss sanitary equipment maker
Geberit posted a rise in fourth-quarter sales roughly
in line with analysts' estimates after growth in America and
Asia helped to offset flat sales in Europe.
A slowdown in construction in Europe, Geberit's biggest
market, and a strong Swiss franc has hampered the manufacturer
of toilet flushing systems.
Sales rose 1.9 percent year on year in Swiss franc terms to
535 million francs ($526.89 million), roughly in line with
analysts' average estimate of 548 million francs in a Reuters
poll.
Sales in Europe dipped 0.3 percent in the final quarter of
2014 to 476 million francs, due in part to weaker demand in
Germany. The group's second-largest market, America, and all
other regions reported a rise in sales in the last three months
of the year.
Growth in volumes over 2014, combined with a below-average
increase in materials costs, are set to have a positive effect
on the operating cashflow margin, which is expected to be 26-27
percent for the full year, Geberit said in a statement.
The company is due to report full 2014 results on March 10.
($1 = 1.0154 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Goodman)