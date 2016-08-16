(Recasts, adds context, detail, share price reaction)

By John Revill

ZURICH Aug 16 Geberit said on Tuesday it was confident about dealing with a "challenging" construction market in the rest of 2016 as sentiment among builders and renovators improved in many parts of Europe.

The Swiss toilet and plumbing supplies maker said it expects acquisition- and currency-adjusted net sales to grow by "around 5 percent" this year, up from a 2.7 percent rate in 2015.

The company's upbeat outlook was based on a strong performance in central Europe, the Nordic countries and France which helped it beat expectations for sales and profit during the second quarter.

The Rapperswil-Jona-based company reported net profit of 166 million Swiss francs ($170.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, up from 97.9 million Swiss francs a year earlier, beating the 145 million francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"The very good results achieved by the Geberit Group ...are reason enough to be confident about a convincing performance for the full year 2016," the company said in a statement.

Geberit's shares were indicated to open 1.3 percent higher on the Swiss bourse after the results. "Geberit's (second-quarter) results were clearly above our and consensus expectations and the outlook sounds very positive," said Patrick Appenzeller, an analyst at Baader Helvea.

Geberit has been benefiting from a booming construction sector in Germany, its largest market, which helped it increase sales to 761.2 million francs from 670.9 million francs in 2015, better than expectations of 720 million francs.

Geberit said its sales in Germany, which makes up roughly a third of its sales, rose by 6.4 percent in the first half of the year.

There was also strong growth in Spain and Portugal, Eastern Europe and the Nordic countries, Geberit said, although Britain and Ireland struggled.

Looking ahead, Geberit said the construction market "will remain challenging in 2016, even though some of the European markets have improved since 2015."

It expected the market environment to remain positive for Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Poland, while Italy and France would improve after being in "crisis in recent years."

In North America, the company predicted moderate growth in the public sector construction industry, and a continued recovery in residential construction, but no growth in its Swiss home market.

Geberit said the integration of Sanitec, the Swedish ceramics maker it bought for $1.4 billion last year, was "proceeding according to plan."

The acquisition was designed to expand Geberit's range of bathroom products by complementing its installation, flushing and piping systems with Sanitec's toilets, basins, bathtubs and bidets.

Integration costs were 17 million francs from net income during the first half of 2016, Geberit said. ($1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Adrian Croft)