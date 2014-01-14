BRIEF-Geberit CEO says company committed to 50 to 70 pct payout ratio
March 14 Geberit Ag Christain Buhl said the plumbing supplies and shower toilet maker remains committed to a payout ratio of 50 percent to 70 percent.
ZURICH Jan 14 Geberit AG : * Says Q4 sales 525.3 million SFR versus 527 million SFR f'cast in poll
