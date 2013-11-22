(Corrects 1st and 2nd paragraphs; Green Dot's bank unit is in
Utah, not the parent company)
NEW YORK Nov 22 Green Dot Corp plans
to acquire the Wal-Mart branded pre-paid debit card business
from General Electric Co's GE Capital unit, the U.S.
Federal Reserve said in a statement on Friday.
The Fed said it has approved the deal, which includes $276
million in total deposits, more than doubling the total deposits
at Green Dot's Utah-based bank unit.
Green Dot plans to offer more features to Wal-Mart Stores
Inc cardholders, including automated bill payment and
check-writing.
GE said this month that it plans to sell its retail lending
arm, as part of its plan to scale back exposure to financing
businesses.
