LONDON Nov 20 General Electric's finance
arm has bought a 1.4 billion pound ($2.3 billion) portfolio of
mainly British commercial real estate loans from Deutsche
Postbank as it seeks to expands its refinancing and
new loans business.
GE Capital Real Estate said the portfolio is composed of
performing commercial property loans, with many soon up for
renegotiation.
More than 90 percent of the loans are in Britain and secured
against offices, shops and hotels, some of which are in central
London, a spokeswoman for GE Capital Real Estate said. The
remaining properties are in Germany and France.
"This transaction supports GE's plans to grow our core
commercial real estate lending business globally," said Mark
Begor, chief executive of GE Capital Real Estate.
"It also demonstrates GE's ability to underwrite portfolio
deals and positions us as a lead provider in the market for the
long term."
GE Capital Real Estate manages $40 billion in global assets.
It expects to close the Deutsche Postbank transaction before the
end of the year.