SYDNEY, March 15 A consortium of private equity
firm KKR & Co LP, alternative investment manager Varde
Partners and Deutsche Bank has agreed to buy GE
Capital's Australian and New Zealand consumer lending arm for
A$8.2 billion ($6.26 billion).
The trio said in a statement on Sunday they were attracted
to a business with more than 3 million customers and a
long-standing relationship with many of the major retailers in
both Australia and New Zealand.
"GE Capital is one of the most respected providers of
consumer finance in Australasia," said Ed Bostock, director of
KKR Australia. "They are led by a strong management team with an
outstanding track record of partnering with the leading
retailers."
General Electric Co has been shrinking its financial
services arm GE Capital Corp. after it weighed down the group
during the 2008-2009 credit crisis.
GE has also disposed of its appliances unit, real estate
holdings and a stake in NBCUniversal. The streamlined GE Capital
finance unit is focusing on funding purchases of heavy
equipment, lend money to mid-sized companies and to invest in
commercial real estate.
"This transaction allows us to focus on our strategy to be
the world's premier infrastructure technology company with a
speciality commercial financial services business," said Geoff
Culbert, president and CEO of GE Australia and New Zealand.
"We will continue to work with our customers in key
industries including oil and gas, energy, healthcare, aviation
and mining."
Duncan Berry, the CEO of GE Capital Australia and New
Zealand, said the company would continue to build its commercial
mid-market lending portfolio and leasing businesses in the
region.
Advisers to GE on the deal are Credit Suisse AG and
Morgan Stanley.
Advisers to the acquiring consortium are Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Moelis & Co and Citi.
Wesfarmers Ltd. and Apollo Global Management LLC
had also made a joint bid for the business, Australian
media reported earlier.
($1 = 1.3096 Australian dollars)
