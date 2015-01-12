Jan 12 Gecina SA :

* Gecina places a 500 million euro ($590.95 million) 10-year bond issue, with a 1.50 pct coupon

* Issue is based on an 85 bp spread over mid-swap rate

* Funds from issue will strengthen group's liquidity position with a view to covering bond redemptions, while securing financing for future investments