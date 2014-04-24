BRIEF-Bivarus raises $4 mln in a series B from existing investors
* Bivarus - has raised $4 million in a series b from existing investors Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, April 24 Gecina SA : * Says maintains its forecast for recurrent net income (group share) to be
stable in 2014
* Golub Capital BDC , inc. Prices public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock
