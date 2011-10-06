PARIS Oct 6 French real estate group Gecina said it plans to sell an additional 500 million euros of residential properties to cut debt.

Citing the current economic and financial climate, the group said its priority was to focus more on divestments than new acquisitions in the office sector to reach its target of selling 1.5 billion euros of assets.

"The board would also like to continue accelerating moves to reduce its debt," the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after the group replaced its chief executive over what it called strategic differences. (Reporting By Leila Abboud)