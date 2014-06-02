BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
MADRID, June 2 Spanish builder Metrovacesa is close to completing the sale of its 27 percent stake in French builder Gecina for 1.8 billion euros ($2.46 billion) to two U.S. funds, Expansion reported on Monday, citing sources close to the deal.
Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge, which already own 23 percent of Gecina, were looking at ways to avoid being legally obliged to launch a full takeover bid, including teaming up with a third partner, the paper said.
Metrovacesa was taken over by creditor banks Santander , BBVA, Sabadell, Bankia and Popular after failing to make debt payments in the wake of Spain's property crash in 2008.
A spokesman for Metrovacesa declined to comment on the report. ($1 = 0.7328 Euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Paul Day and Louise Heavens)
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: