Dec 22 Gedik Girisim Sermayesi :

* Says to participate capital increase of its unit Zen Enerji

* Raises its unit Zen Enerji capital to TRY 5 million from TRY 3 million

* Says to maintain 20 percent stake on its unit Zen Enerji after capital increase