BRIEF-KC Property says Theraphan Jittalarn resigns as chairman
Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board
Dec 31 Gedik Girisim Sermayesi :
* Said on Tuesday started unbinding early negotiations for probable sale of its unit Orya Organik shares to Egeli&Co Tarim Girisim
Said company's headquarters is authorized to carry out early negotiations

(Gdynia Newsroom)
Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders