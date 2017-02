HONG KONG, Sept 9 Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday that its August vehicle sales volume rose 1.1 percent year on year.

Geely sold 25,593 vehicles last month, up 17.2 percent from July, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For the first eight months of 2011 it sold 260,802 vehicles, up 7.4 percent from a year earlier, or 54.3 percent of its full-year sales target of 480,000. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)