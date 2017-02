HONG KONG Nov 10 Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Thursday its car sales in October fell 10.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, lagging an overall 1.4 percent annual rise in the world's largest automarket.

Geely sold 35,878 vehicles last month, up 10.6 percent from September, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For the first 10 months of 2011 it sold 329,110 vehicles, up 4.5 percent from a year earlier, or 68.6 percent of its full-year sales target of 480,000.

(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)