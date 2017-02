Jan 11 Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that sales rose 1.3 percent in 2011 but fell short of its full-year target of 480,000 vehicles as the world's largest car market slows.

Geely said December car sales fell 15.8 percent from a year earlier to 47,755 vehicles, bringing full-year sales to 421,385 cars. (Reporting By Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)