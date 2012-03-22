HONG KONG, March 22 Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
Co Ltd, parent of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, hopes
to receive government approval for its joint venture with Volvo
Car in the first half of 2012 so production can start next year,
Vice President Daniel Li said.
"We believe the joint venture will be approved," Li told
reporters on Thursday after Geely Automobile's results briefing.
Li, who is also a board member of Volvo Car, said he hoped
sales of China-made Volvo cars could be launched in 2013.
Geely is required to set up a joint venture with Volvo,
which is still regarded as a foreign brand by Beijing, before
they can produce Volvo cars in China.
Volvo aims to more than quadruple its sales in China to
200,000 a year in 2015 and has hired New York Knicks basketball
sensation Jeremy Lin to help sell its luxury cars in China and
the United States, the world's two biggest car markets.
Swedish premium brand Volvo, which was taken over by
Zhejiang Geely from Ford Motor Co in 2010, sold 47,140
cars in China last year, up 54.4 percent.
NO COMPETITION
Geely Automobile Chief Executive Gui Shengyue also said a
recently signed technology transfer deal between Zhejiang Geely
and Volvo would allow the listed Geely to make use of full
access to Volvo's technology and make the homegrown auto maker
more competitive.
Zhejiang Geely will develop a new premium brand for the mass
market in China using Volvo technologies but the new brand will
later be put under Geely Automobile, Gui said.
"The relationships between Volvo and Geely Automobile are
like brothers and they will not compete with each others as they
target different markets," he added.
Geely sells cars to mass consumers while Volvo taps the
luxury market, he added.
Geely Automobile reported a better-than-expected 13 percent
rise in 2011 net profit on Thursday, sending its shares up
nearly 4 percent.
The stock has risen 76 percent this year after losing 50
percent in 2011 on hopes that the Chinese auto market will
improve. It outperformed a 13 percent gain in the broader market
in 2012.
Car sales in China only rose 5.2 percent last year after
Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small cars, down sharply
from a more than 30 percent growth in 2010.
Geely Automobile's domestic volume sales fell 3 percent in
2011 but exports rose 93 percent last year to 39,600 cars,
representing 9 percent of its total sales of 421,611 last year.
The company, which has been trying to move up the value
chain, posted net profit of 1.54 billion yuan ($243.56 million)
for 2011, up from 1.37 billion yuan a year ago. The net was
higher than a consensus forecast of 1.49 billion yuan polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 6.3229 yuan)
(Reporting by Alison Leung. Editing by Jane Merriman)