BRIEF-Control4 acquires Triad Speakers
* Control4 acquires Triad Speakers, a pioneer in high-end audio technology and speaker design
HONG KONG, March 20 China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Wednesday it will not make a final bid for a stake in Fisker Automotive Inc as it is not in line with its strategic considerations.
"We did have a deep discussion with the company, but Fisker doesn't match our strategic consideration so we decided to stop the bid," Vice President Daniel Li said at an earnings briefing on Wednesday.
Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported on Monday that Geely would not make a bid for a majority stake in Fisker, mainly due to the troubled U.S. electric car maker's obligations to the U.S. government.
* Control4 acquires Triad Speakers, a pioneer in high-end audio technology and speaker design
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among the country's richest individuals.
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: