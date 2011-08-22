HONG KONG Aug 22 China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Monday that it expects to achieve its sales target for 2011.

"It's not easy, but after our hard work we should be able to achieve our sales target," Executive Director Lawrence Ang told a news conference.

Geely reportes sales of 235,209 vehicles for the first seven months, up 8.2 percent and against a sales target of 480,000 for 2011.

Earlier on Monday, Geely, a unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which also owns of Volvo Car, reported a 17 percent rise in first-half net profit to 937.65 million yuan.

here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)