HONG KONG Aug 22 China's Geely Automobile
Holdings Ltd said on Monday that it expects to achieve
its sales target for 2011.
"It's not easy, but after our hard work we should be able to
achieve our sales target," Executive Director Lawrence Ang told
a news conference.
Geely reportes sales of 235,209 vehicles for the first seven
months, up 8.2 percent and against a sales target of 480,000 for
2011.
Earlier on Monday, Geely, a unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding
Group, which also owns of Volvo Car, reported a 17 percent rise
in first-half net profit to 937.65 million yuan.
For company results, please read
here
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)