HONG KONG, Sept 28 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday it was voluntarily recalling about 55,018 vehicles made and sold in China due to defects in fuel boxes.

Geely Automobile, whose parent Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group Co took over Volvo in 2010, will recall certain models of "Geely Kingkong" and "Geely Jin Ying" produced and sold in the country between Jan. 3, 2009 and Nov. 30, 2011, it said in a statement.

Geely's Hong Kong-listed shares closed up 1.7 percent, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.4 percent gain.

For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Christina Lo and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Matt Driskill)