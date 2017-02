HONG KONG Oct 14 Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday its September vehicle sales volume rose 0.5 percent from a year ago, lagging an overall 8.8 percent annual rise in the world's largest automarket.

Geely sold 32,430 vehicles last month, up 26.7 percent from August, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For the first nine months of 2011 it sold 293,232 vehicles, up 6.6 percent from a year earlier, or 61 percent of its full-year sales target of 480,000.

(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ken Wills)