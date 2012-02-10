HONG KONG Feb 10 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, a homegrown Chinese private car maker, said on Friday its January auto sales fell 16.5 percent from the same month last year to 38,100 cars.

In January, its sales volumes under "Emgrand", "Englon" and "GLEagle" brands were 10,689, 12,905 and 14,506 cars, respectively, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Geely outperformed the broader market slightly though with the country's car sales falling 23.8 percent in January from a year earlier to 1.16 million, the official China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday. (Reporting by Alison Leung and Raymond Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)