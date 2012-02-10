HONG KONG Feb 10 Geely Automobile
Holdings Ltd, a homegrown Chinese private car maker,
said on Friday its January auto sales fell 16.5 percent from the
same month last year to 38,100 cars.
In January, its sales volumes under "Emgrand", "Englon" and
"GLEagle" brands were 10,689, 12,905 and 14,506 cars,
respectively, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Geely outperformed the broader market slightly though with
the country's car sales falling 23.8 percent in January from a
year earlier to 1.16 million, the official China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday.
