HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 14 at 8:46 A.M. EST/1346 GMT
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
HONG KONG, March 9 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, a Chinese private car maker, said on Friday that sales rose 22.9 percent in February from the same month last year to 39,096 cars.
For the first two months, sales totalled 77,196 cars, similar to the level achieved a year earlier, Geely said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Sales volumes under the "Emgrand" brand jumped 64 percent to 23,917 cars in January to February. But "Englon" and "GLEagle" fell 7 percent and 21 percent to 24,859 and 28,420, respectively, the company added. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 German labour representatives of General Motors' Opel division said they were caught off guard by reports on Tuesday that GM was in talks to sell the European carmaker to PSA Group.
Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc became the latest U.S. company to sell products on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.