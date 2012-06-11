HONG KONG, June 11 Chinese car maker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Monday that sales rose 5.5 percent in May from a year earlier to 32,817 vehicles.

For the first five months, sales climbed 2.3 percent to 187,895 vehicles, or 40.8 percent of its full-year target of 460,000 cars, Geely said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It added that April sales of its Emgrand, Englon and GLEagle brands totalled 10,268 units, 11,555 units and 10,994 units, respectively.

Ahead of the announcement, Geely's Hong Kong-listed shares closed up 4 percent on Monday, beating a 2.4 percent gain for the benchmark index