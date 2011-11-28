HONG KONG Nov 28 Chinese carmaker Geely
Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Monday that it will
raise its holding in five key operating subsidiaries to 99
percent from 91 percent for about 817 million yuan ($128.16
million) to improve group profitability.
The subsidiaries are Zhejiang Jirun Automobile Co Ltd,
Shanghai Maple Guorun Automobile Co Ltd, Zhejiang Kingkong
Automobile Co Ltd, Zhejiang Ruhoo Automobile Co Ltd and Hunan
Geely Automobile Components Co Ltd.
For statement click here
Earlier in November, Geely said its car sales in October
fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier, lagging an overall 1.4
percent annual rise in the world's largest automarket.
Shares of Geely were up 1.7 percent at 0202 GMT on Monday,
against a 1.8 percent gain in Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.3750 yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)