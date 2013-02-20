Feb 20 Geely Holding said on Wednesday it and Volvo Cars Cooperation will jointly set up a research and development centre in Sweden to develop vehicle platforms and other key components.

Geely, which is the owner of Volvo and Geely Auto, also said it will continue to improve its product quality and learn from Volvo.

"However, the sharing of knowledge and technology has to be done without jeopardising brand integrity and individual product development. We believe a stand-alone, yet joint R&D Centre, with a focused approach, is the best way to achieve this," says Li Shufu," Chairman Li Shufu said in a statement. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)