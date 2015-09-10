GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept 10 Geely's Volvo Car
Group expects the Chinese roll-out of its new XC90 and, next
year, the S90, to drive sales through a slowdown in demand in
the world's biggest auto market, its top executive said.
Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said Volvo would not join
in any price war to prop up volumes as the company tries to make
inroads into a high-end car market dominated by German rivals,
although some analysts said he may be tempted to cut prices.
Samuelsson said Volvo's second model on its new platform,
the S90 sedan, which targets a bigger segment of the Chinese
market than the XC90 sports utility vehicle, would be launched
at the Detroit auto show early 2016.
Car sales in China have tumbled in recent months, hit by a
slowing economy and slumping equities, highlighting the need
among automakers of a fresh model line-up to remain winners in a
market unaccustomed to decline.
Samuelsson said sales in China would grow in line with a
market he expected to be flat or grow only a couple of percent
this year. But he said the Swedish carmaker would not
participate in increasingly aggressive price competition.
"There is a lot of capacity and there will be a lot of
people who are tempted to use that capacity and keep their
volumes growing," said Samuelsson, who also said he had extended
his contract as CEO by three years.
"We don't want to take market share just using the price as
a weapon ... That will of course also influence exactly what
growth rate we will see."
Chinese sales of Volvos fell 4.1 percent in the year through
August. But the XC90 has only now begun reaching dealers there,
leaving the carmaker anticipating a boost in its biggest market.
"I think you will still see them grow volumes there
significantly, but just at a lower price point," Exane-BNP
Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson said. "There are still healthy
margins on offer in China, especially relative to what Volvo has
been making."
Volvo expects its global sales to hit a fresh record of
close to 500,000 cars this year and reach 800,000 in 2020 in a
premium market dominated by Daimler's, Mercedes-Benz
and BMW.
But Volvo needs to balance growing sales with boosting
profitability. Its operating margin in the first half of 2015
was 2.2 percent versus roughly four times that at its chief
German competitors.
"If one lays claim to being a premium manufacturer, they
need to boost that profit margin. Look at BMW, that in the 1980s
was roughly the size of Volvo but which has expanded hugely
since then," said Patrik Strom, associate professor at the
University of Gothenburg.
Samuelsson said he expected profitability at Volvo, bought
by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co from Ford Motor
Co. in 2010, to reach the level of its German rivals in
the medium term as up to nine new higher-margin models, of which
XC90 was the first, are launched by 2020.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton,
Bernard Orr)