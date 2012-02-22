HONG KONG Feb 22 Zhejiang Geely Holdings
Group Co said on Wednesday that it plans to set up a joint
venture with unit Volvo Car Corp in China and hopes to announce
a project to develop and produce an indigenous brand of cars
with Volvo in two months.
Geely, which bought Volvo Car in 2010 and controls Hong
Kong-listed Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, would set
up a 50/50 joint venture with Volvo, spokesman Yang Xueliang
quoted Chairman Li Shufu as saying.
Like other sino-foreign car joint ventures, the planned
Geely/Volvo venture would develop and launch a self-owned brand
and new energy cars in China, Li told reporters earlier this
week.
Yang confirmed Li's remarks and said the two companies were
expected to announce details of the own-brand car project in two
months.
Geely and Volvo have applied to China's National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC) to set up the joint venture and
hope to receive approval this year.
Under Chinese regulations, a Sino-foreign auto venture
cannot produce only foreign car brands in China but must also
set up research and development centres, and produce own-brand
and new energy cars, an industry expert said.
Last year, Volvo announced that it would invest up to $11
billion in five years to speed up new product development and
expand its global footprint.
It is building manufacturing plants in China's Chengdu and
Daqing, with production scheduled to start in 2013.
Yang quoted Li as saying that since Volvo, the Swedish
automaker bought by Zhejiang Geely, was regarded as a foreign
brand by the NDRC, it was required to set up a joint venture
before it could start production in China.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)