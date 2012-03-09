HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 14 at 8:46 A.M. EST/1346 GMT
HONG KONG, March 9 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday that its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding has signed an agreement to share technology with Volvo Car, a company it controls.
It said the deal included joint development of high performance and green engines, light-weight and environmentally friendly small car platforms, as well as joint development of shared powertrain technology for electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Zhejiang Geely took over Volvo from Ford Motor Co in August 2010, marking China's largest overseas auto acquisition and reflecting the country's rapid rise in the auto world. .
Volvo is waiting for Chinese government approval to build a greenfield manufacturing plant in the southwestern city of Chengdu. The plant will also produce a new brand jointly developed by Volvo and Geely. (Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Lewis)
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 German labour representatives of General Motors' Opel division said they were caught off guard by reports on Tuesday that GM was in talks to sell the European carmaker to PSA Group.
Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc became the latest U.S. company to sell products on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.