Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT, April 5 Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, parent of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, plans to spend $11 billion on Volvo Cars over the next five years, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday.
Geely, which took over Swedish premium brand Volvo from Ford Motor Co in 2010, aims to build a new engine factory, beef up research and development and upgrade technology at Volvo, the magazine quoted Li Shufu, president of Geely, as saying in an article published on Thursday.
The two car makers will also pool purchasing of parts and components and jointly develop small engines and technologies for electric vehicles, Wirtschaftswoche reported.
"We want to revive Volvo and give the brand its strength back," Shufu told Wirtschaftswoche.
Geely will develop a new premium brand for the mass market in China using Volvo technologies but the new brand will later be put under Geely Automotive.
Volvo is aiming to almost double global sales to 800,000 units by 2020 and plans to increase Chinese deliveries to about 200,000 by 2014 from 47,000 last year, the magazine said. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; editing by James Jukwey)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.