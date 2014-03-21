STOCKHOLM, March 21 Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group returned to a solid profit in 2013 as firming sales, above all in China, and a firm lid on costs helped it overcome a weak start to last year and turn its back on a dismal 2012, its results showed on Friday.

The Gothenburg-based company said 2013 operating earnings rose to 1.92 billion Swedish crowns ($301.9 million) from 66 million in 2012, a year in which one-off gains from the sale of technology to its parent helped keep the carmaker in the black.

The sharp rise in earnings came despite Volvo, bought by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, having posted a 577 million loss in the first half and full-year revenues edging lower to 122.25 billion crowns from 124.55 billion. ($1 = 6.3591 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)