STOCKHOLM May 3 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said its sales rose 10.5 percent year-on year in April as its United States business returned to growth and China sales rose sharply.

* Volvo Cars reports global retail sales growth of 10.5 pct in April.

* Says total sales for the month amounted to 46,895 cars, compared to 42,434 cars a year earlier.

* Says growth for the first four months of 2017 amounted to 8.0 pct.

* Says firm demand for the new 90 series cars remains an important factor in Volvo’s positive sales performance, while the original XC60 remains the best-selling model overall.

* Saw sharpest growth in Asia Pacific, up 29.5 pct, with China, Volvo's largest market, up 38.3 pct.

* Says Americas region returned to growth in April, with sales up 14 pct yr/yr. Sales in the United States rose 15.4 pct, after a string of monthly declines.

* Says sales in the EMEA region increased by 3.7 pct. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)